ISLAMABAD - The bureaucrat (grade 20 officer) who stole a Kuwaiti official’s wallet has been suspended.

Zarar Haider Khan, a grade-20 officer, apparently whisked away the bag stashed with Kuwaiti dinar during a session of the Economic Affairs Division. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Zarrar Haider had been suspended and said that investigations have been initiated.

He was caught on camera swiping the wallet of a member of a Kuwaiti delegation that had arrived in Pakistan to attend the two-day Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.

Haider was serving as the Joint Investment and Facilitation Secretary.

After the official complained about his missing wallet, CCTV footage Haider’s crime was uncovered.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said that the department concerned had notified Zarar’s dismissal. He added that an investigation was underway.