LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday chaired a high level meeting at Chief Minister’s Office that approved a grand operation against land grabbers .

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said this operation would focus on land grabbers’ groups and the powerful mafia without any discrimination. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in land grabbing and encroachments.

He said the operation being launched on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be made successful at any cost. He directed the concerned departments and organizations to complete all arrangements for the operation.

The chief minister made an appeal to the public to identify the grabbed land in their areas so that the government could take action against those involved.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also addressed the meeting and said that all institutions should keep a close interaction with each other to make the operation successful. “First of all, hands should be laid on the big wigs,” he said. He said that a plan should be devised to use the retrieved land.

In his speech, Provincial Minister for Housing Mahmudur Rashid said that a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched about this operation against illegal land acquisitions and encroachments. “It will make them realize that elimination of this menace will be in the interest of the public,” he said. He said that no pressure would be accepted in this regard.

The chief minister was briefed about the progress on the campaign. Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister for Housing Mahmudur Rashid, Punjab chief secretary, secretaries and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.

Also, the chief minister on Sunday held meetings with Punjab Assembly members from Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

At the meetings, he reviewed in detail the suggestions on development. Addressing the meetings, the chief minister said that new Pakistan had introduced the culture of less claims and more work because actions speak louder than words. He said the government was working day and night on the 100-day plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Punjab would play a proactive role in this regard and people would feel the real change in these 100 days as promised.

Furthermore, he said that government officials would have to work in a creative manner, leaving behind the traditional system and solving people’s problems.

The chief minister assured that they would increase capacity of departments and provide facilities to the public. He said that government officials will be encouraged who are actively playing their part in serving public.

Also, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s office on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest, progress on the 100-day agenda and PTI’s media strategy came under discussion during the meeting.

It was decided that government's performance especially steps on 100-days plan will be highlighted through the media.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that 30 days performance of the government was far better than the past and Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda will change lives of 220 million people. He said that media plays key role to bring initiatives of government before public and constructive criticism of media proves to be a beacon of light.

Talking on the ocassion, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said public representatives were accountable to people who were the best judge of their performance.

He said that the focus of government of Tehreek-e-Insaf was on the real issues of people and the government has worked hard day and night to put the public at right track in 30 days. He said that the media was never as much independent as it is today.

CM CONDEMNS INDINA FIRING

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the incident of Indian firing on the helicopter of President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India has once again proved its aggression by opening firing on the civilian helicopter. He said that India has violated International Law and it is evident now that India does not want peace in the region.