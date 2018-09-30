Share:

GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in different theft and robbery hits, according to police.

In Ladhewala Warriach, armed men looted Rs30,000, a gold chain and cell phones from Farhan; in Khiali area, swindlers took away Rs27,000 and a locket set from a woman; in Ghakkar Mandi, robbers snatched Rs50,000 from a woman; in Wazirabad Saddr, Ghulam Haider was deprived of Rs115,000, a gold chain and two cell phones at gun point.

In Qila Didar Singh, armed men snatched Rs100,000 and a cell phone from Arshad Sheikh; in Cantt area, bandits looted Rs37,000 and a cell phone from Javed; at Sohdra, dacoits took away Rs17,000 and a motorcycle from Ejaz; in Gujranwala Saddr, robbers snatched Rs300,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Hafeez Cheema; in Sabzi Mandi, swindlers took away Rs45,000, gold ornaments and cell phones from Irfan.

At Ferozewala, Rehmat was deprived of Rs52,000, gold ornaments and cell phones at gunpoint; in Ghakkar Mandi, dacoits took away Rs30,000, a cell phone and a gold chain from Faisal; in Alipur Chattha police precincts, armed men snatched Rs809,000, gold ornaments and cell phones from Hanif.

At Ladhewala Warriach, bandits looted Rs200,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Yousuf Aman; in Kotwali area, swindlers took away Rs40,000, gold ornaments from a woman. Police registered cases.