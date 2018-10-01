Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan needs to introduce academic reforms that are followed countrywide to ensure that students from Pakistan are performing with the best of their abilities and skills.

“Competitions and other academic activities are integral parts of students’ training to bring out the finest of their skills,” emphasised Dr AQ Khan at the prize distribution ceremony of the Third Poster Presentation Competition for students of MPhil & PhD organised by Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi.

“Biotechnology in this era of scientific and technological advancements has both commercial and economic importance that needs to be integrated into the research and development sector.

In order to increase the yield and improve the quality of commodities like crops and pharmaceutics and to bring their prices low, with an uncompromised quality, there is a need to understand the importance of currently utilised tools and techniques worldwide. Researches that are being conducted at the institutes, have immense potential applications, which should be promoted on large-scale to provide an economic edge, and to compete with developed countries, he added.

“The secret of progress of developed nations lies in absence of dishonesty, culture of cheating, nepotism,” Dr Khan added.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Ajmal Khan in his message stated that: “It is imperative for all the departments of the university to follow the criterion set by KIBGE for its students to present their ideas and work. Researchers from all disciplines may get to interact this way. Being able to convey the research effectively helps scientists to disseminate scientific knowledge amongst both researchers and non-researchers, which ultimately fosters the area of research and help them progress. The hard work of students from Pakistan reflect in the recognizable achievements they receive not only from all over the country, but the accolades and acknowledgments awarded to them, in other parts of the world is commendable as well. University of Karachi encourages its students to explore their talents by providing them with various platforms, which they can effectively use to flourish and promote their ideas. Pakistan needs to improve its educational productivity to satisfy the increasing demands of the country by incorporating advanced technologies in every field.”

Renowned industrialist Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that KIBGE is recognized worldwide due to merit which is heartening. The institute led by Dr. Abid Azhar is progressing day by day due to upholding of principles based on merit.

Dean faculty of Science, Prof Tasneem Adam Ali said: “It is heartening to witness educational institutes to realize the importance of such productive activities in the curricula. The common practice of organizing poster and oral presentation competitions is a noteworthy example set by KIBGE and its faculty members. Such competitions are helpful in advancing towards a better learning and teaching environment. To come at par with on-going researches worldwide, there is a need to acquaint with technology and techniques that are vital for progress in research. Pakistan is a country blessed with aspiring youth possessing multiple talents, the need is to facilitate them to comply with the opportunities. As investing in young people translates into economic productivity, poverty mitigation and greater gender equity.”

“The country needs to focus on fisheries, tourism and agriculture, progress in these areas will make Pakistan, a strong economic force in the world. If a revolution comes in the country, it will be led by youth of the country,” Dr Ali added.

Prof Abid Azhar, Director General, KIBGE, during his welcome address said that, “KIBGE has a work-effective environment that lays the foundation for state-of-the-art training for its students with hands-on experience to cutting-edge techniques involved in molecular biology and biotechnology. Similarly, realizing the significance of effective presentation skills for powerful communication in research, the aim is to empower students through various competitions that encourage them to compete with the world and perform better in future.”

He added that the world doesn’t see your country but your skills, if you are competent and skillful, the world recognises you. Therefore, we are preparing our students by inculcating skills and competence in them which is in accordance with the modern day techniques. We take students from all parts of the country if the student is deserving and qualified.