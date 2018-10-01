Share:

The Punjab Safe Cities Authorities has launched a massive crackdown to discourage unauthorised use of privileged accessories such as emergency sirens, special lights and flashers or blind eyes. A spokesman for the authority on Sunday said that those using illegal accessories must remove all such instruments from their vehicles to avoid legal action. “Vehicles of non-starters will be impounded ultimately, said the PSCA spokesperson. “PSCA's vigilant eyes will screen highways across the metropolis to catch all such lawbreakers.” The law will take its course in apprehending all unwise elements, who put lives at risks by turning a pleasant drive into a life-threatening experience, the spokesman added.