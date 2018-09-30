Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik visited main localities and markets of the city here the other day. The AC inspected the rates of daily-use items being sold at shops.

As it went viral, residents of the city and civil society appreciated and admired efforts of the AC and prayed for such abrupt visits on a regular basis to control rates of daily-use commodities. The AC said that he made the surprise visit after public complaints.

TOURNAMENT

Noorpur Thal Sports Welfare Association Chief Organizer M Waseem Mughal said that two-day annual Shaeedan-e-Pakistan Cricket Tournament 2018 had started at Burhan Sports Ground. Waseem told The Nation that the tournament was being organised by Thal Sports Lovers Organisation, in which around 16 cricket teams were taking part. He added that the objective of the tournament was to boost cricket activity in Thal.