Share:

RAWALPINDI: District Health Authority Sunday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which concluded on September 29. Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Khalid Mehmood said over 840,000 children, below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign. The CEO informed that 2739 teams including 2333 mobile health teams, 496 area in-charges 287 fixed points, 119 transit points and 221 Union council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.–APP