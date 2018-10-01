Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance Asad Omer said on Sunday that the situation of uncertainty in national economy would be cleared by mid of October as the economic reforms were on the top of the government's priorities.

Talking to a private news channel, the finance minister said the government was exploring all other opportunities to strengthen the national economy.

He said recently a team of IMF had visited Pakistan but it had nothing to do with any bailout package.

He said the government also wanted to enhance exports, promote investments and industrial development in the country for producing exportable surplus and fetching the foreign exchange reserves.

He said the forex reserves were under pressures as every month about $2 billion were spent to meet different financial needs of the country.

Asad termed the meeting with Saudi officials very productive and said it was premature to forecast the actual volume of investment coming from the Saudi Arabia.

He said the government had inherited a budget deficit of Rs 2,300 billion from the previous government that was built due to the ill policies, which destroyed the economy and pushed it to the debt trap.

He said the incumbent government would control its expenditures by adopting austerity and would never spent national money on luxury lifestyle.

Asad said the government was not intending to privatise the state-owned enterprises including PIA, OGDCL and power distribution companies.

The minister said the national institutions would be developed by bringing the experienced and professionals to turn them into a profitable entity for the nation.

The middle income people would be provided health and education cards to bring them into the social safety nets and provide them matching facilities.

Asad rubbished rumors that delegation of International Monetary Fund is in Pakistan for talks on potential bailout package, adding rumors surrounding [economic uncertainty] would be dispersed within a month or two.

“Primary reason behind sorry state-of-affairs in state institutions remains bad governance. The financial condition of Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills has plummeted so low that nobody is willing to buy them for even Rs1,” professed Asad.

“Apart from PML-N, no other government had printed currency notes worth Rs1200 billion per year,” revealed the finance minister. “State institutions will not run properly until they are headed by bureaucrats or politicians. We will appoint the best individuals as head,” the minister added.