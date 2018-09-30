Share:

HAFIZABAD-A renowned educationist of Hafizabad, Dr Usman Shaukat, was awarded PhD by the University of the Punjab, Lahore. His thesis “US foreign policy towards India in post 9/11 era: Implication for South Asian Security” which was highly appreciated by the university. He completed his research in three years; he has praised his supervisors-Dr Ambreen Javed, chairperson Political Science Department, and Dr Gulshan Majeed Assistant Professor-for his success.