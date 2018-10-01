Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday congratulated Ali Mandviwalla on his election as Chairman Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA). In a statement, the minister said that election of Ali Mandviwalla was manifestation of the trust of the office bearers of Pakistan Advertising Association in his leadership. The minister said that the government realised the importance of advertising and was desirous of its betterment and growth on professional lines. He said that progress of the advertising sector was equal to progress of entire industrial sector. Fawad assured that discrimination done in his sector in the past will be ended now. He expressed the hope that the new president Pakistan Advertising Association would come up to the expectations of the office bearers of the association and play active role in promotion of advertising.