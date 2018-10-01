Share:

islamabad - In a shocking incident, a female cop was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified individual in the capital on Saturday night, according to the police.

The police have confirmed the incident and said a search is underway for the attacker. According to the police, an unknown person overpowered female police constable, Sania (32), a married woman, and raped her when she was walking back home along the Expressway on Saturday night.

The constable was returning home via highway when someone covered her nose and mouth causing her to lose consciousness, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad, Amin Bukhari.

She was then sexually assaulted and left by the attacker, the SSP said. The official firearm of the victim has been recovered by the police from the area.

The victim was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital where an initial medical examination revealed she had been sexually assaulted, the police said.

The incident took place in the limits of Koral police station. The police have recorded the statement of the victim and said that the female cop was also holding her official gun at the time and the accused did not take it away.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was alone and had no accomplice with him at the time of incident. The police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

According to the sources in the police, the incident has put a question mark on the policing in the capital city. They said the police was using different techniques to identify the culprit. CCTV footages of different locations are being examined while call data record of the area is also being analyzed to help trace the culprit, according to the police sources.

Increasing incidents of dacoity and theft have put a question mark on the performance of the local police. According to the data available, thieves and dacoits struck at 12 different points in the city during the last month and took away valuables worth millions of rupees.

The thieves also took away 9 cars and over 30 bikes from the city during the said period. Ramana police registered 2 cases of dacoity and 5 of auto theft. Koral police station registered 5 cases of dacoity during the month.

Aabpara police registered at least 2 incidents of car theft. Similarly, Golra police registered 2 cases of motorcycle theft, according to the data.

Meanwhile, Islamabad CIA police have arrested 6 members of a dacoit gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapons from them. According to a police spokesman, SSP (Operations) Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari had assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warraich to ensure arrest of those involved in dacoity incidents. He constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Hussain Lasi which succeeded to bust a gang of six dacoits.

They have been identified as Kabal Hussain, Qasir Abbas, Umer Mehmood, Sarfaraz, Saeed Ali and Shams-ul-Haq while police recovered cash, three snatched mobile phones and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Case has been registered against them at Shahzad Town and Koral police stations and further investigation is underway.