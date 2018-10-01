Share:

Lahore - The urea production has dropped by almost 8 percent to 3.66 million tons in the first eight months of the current calendar year, while the sale of DAP has increased by 11 percent to 1.07 million tons during the same period.

According to the data of the National Fertilizer Development Centre, overall, fertiliser sales have declined by 6 percent to 5.67 million tons in the January-August period. In August, total fertiliser off-takes sharply declined by 47 percent year-on-year to 0.62 million tons.

The decline was owing to a significant 55 percent year-on-year drop in urea off-takes, and fall in DAP sales by 4 percent year-on-year.

Experts expect that the demand of local fertilisers would post soft growth in CY18 amid demand from upcoming rabi season, and believe fertiliser manufacturers’ margins could be under pressure going forward given recent hike in gas prices. They said urea sales of Fauji Fertilizer, Engro Fertilizer, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim and Fatima sharply declined 49, 51, 57, 29 percent year-on-year, respectively. DAP sales of FFBL/FFC decreased 18 and 55 percent year-on-year, respectively, in August. Engro Fertilizer posted an impressive growth of 85 percent year-on-year in August. In January-August, total DAP sales of EFERT grew 85 percent.