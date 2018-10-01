Share:

BEIJING - Caroline Garcia survived a major scare before defeating wildcard Wang Yafan 7-6 (12/10), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 to open the defence of her China Open title in unconvincing fashion Sunday. The French defied a rattling roof and a surprisingly stiff challenge from the home player to labour into round two on Beijing's hard courts after more than three hours of nervy action. Garcia took the first set on a tie-break after 77 minutes during which the retractable roof -- which was closed -- banged noisily on occasion in the wind. Garcia and Wang went to battle again in the second set and Garcia came back to force another tie-break. Garcia, who won back-to-back titles last year in China in a breakthrough 2017, rescued one set point in the tie-break but Wang made the second count to force a deciding set.–AFP