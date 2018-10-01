Share:

LAHORE - The cement industry has asked the new government to increase custom duty on import of clinker to support the local manufacturers.

Moreover, the industry also recommended that the imports of cement should not be allowed until the importers register themselves with Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to certify the quality of their cement in line with the Indian government as well as all other importing countries’ authorities, the industry representatives demanded.

The industry stakeholders said that Pakistan has already lost a major chunk of its market in Afghanistan to Iranian cement. The high energy cost has made the cement more expensive as cement is an energy intensive sector.

According to the data, in July-August, domestic sales fell 8.8 percent in the north zone and 10.9 percent in the south zone while exports from the north also declined 29.66 percent. Experts said that industry was worried because they have made tremendous investment to increase capacity that has now crossed 50 million tons a year. This expansion was made on the assumption that construction activities would continue to grow at a rapid pace in the long-term.

Industry stakeholders pointed out the need for cutting down duties and taxes to bring down the prices and facilitate consumers. The cost of electricity and gas in Pakistan is the highest in the region while additional duties on coal imports have nullified the lower cost of coal in the global markets. On the domestic front, high government levies have encouraged some unscrupulous elements to smuggle or import under-invoiced Iranian cement.