KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Secretary General Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that health sector in Sindh has been destroyed despite expenditures of billions of rupees during last 10 years, adding that hospitals being run by PPHI has turned into a profit gaining institutions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Shaikh, who is also the PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, came down hard on the provincial government, saying that medicines that had to be provided to the patients were found dumped in Benazir Bhutto’s home town in Qambar Shahdadkot. All the public sector hospitals have been turned into ‘refer’ centers from where the patients are being referred to private hospitals.

He demanded that an investigation should be held so as to ascertain where the huge amount allocated for PPHI hospitals was spent. He said that the provincial government allocated billions of rupees in health sector every year but no improvement was witnessed on ground. “In Public Health Unit Bhanbho Khan Chandio, the patients are not being provided medicines despite their protest and later the same medicines are dumped once they get expired. This is so sad,” added the PTI leader.

Shaikh was of the view that the people are compelled to pay in the laborites established in the government hospitals. He alleged the doctors are running their private clinics and getting too high fees instead of treating the patients at the public sector hospital. He demanded that the ban should be imposed that no government doctor could run his private clinic.

He added despite billions of rupees budget, the hospitals are not provided vaccines for dog and snake bite cases, demanding of the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of ‘destroyed’ health sector of the province to ensure provision of health facilities to the common people.