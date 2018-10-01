Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly-elected office bearers and executive members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have taken oath of their portfolios in the 34rd Annual General Meeting of ICCI. Ahmed Hassan Mughal was sworn in as President, Raffat Farid, Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi as Vice President for the year 2018-19. Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly elected Office Bearers and Executive Members, said a press release. After taking oath Ahmed Hassan Mughal, newly elected President ICCI said that he along with his team would work hard to serve the cause of trade and industry. He said the business community was playing critical role in the economic development of the country and resolving their key issues would be his top priority. He said SMEs were the backbone of the economy and he would work for resolution of major issues of SMEs so that these businesses could play effective role in the economic growth of the country.

He said the liaison with local market associations and industrial areas would be further strengthened to resolve issues of trade and industry. He said initiatives would be taken for further development and expansion of Chamber so that it could provide better services to its members.

He thanked the Founder Group and members of ICCI for electing him with majority vote and assured that he would try to deliver up to their expectations. The outgoing President Sheikh Amiri Waheed congratulated the new office bearers and executive members of ICCI and hoped that they would play effective role in promoting the interests of business community. He also highlighted the major initiatives of his tenure for resolving the issues of trade and industry.