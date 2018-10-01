Share:

islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) will soon kick off a campaign to raise awareness among the people at the grass-root level for their education, guidance and easy accessibility to the mechanism developed for the implementation of child Labour rights.

Director Labour Magistrate, Asim Ayub on Sunday in an interview with PTV news said, the government is fully committed to solving the problems faced by labourers, strengthening labour laws and upgrading the living standards of labourers.

He noted that the laws on child labour should be strengthened through initiating an awareness campaign on the issue of rights of labour in the federal capital in a bid to raise lowest paid workers’ knowledge of their rights.

His organisation is willing to equip people with knowledge on issues of child labour, he highlighted. Director said, “Our motto is to protect children and spread the word to keep country for our children.”

“The government is constantly trying to improve and strengthen the labour laws and policies to ensure rights according to the constitution and international commitments “.

This is vital for raising awareness among employers of Pakistani’s labour laws, and ensuring there are mechanisms in place for safeguarding labours’ rights.

“We are willing to work with local leaders, community child labour committees, mother groups, school managements committees and chiefs to eradicate child labour. Our research shows that people lack information on what child labour is,” he said.

“This training will enhance awareness on issues of child labour because those that have been trained will share the knowledge with others. We hope to reach the whole country through this initiative,” he said.

Director said present government would collect ‘actual data’ of child labour to streamline those children into schools and their disengagement from work with economic assistance.

The public and private sectors need to come together on the shared agenda of ridding our country of the menace of child labour and educating the most vulnerable section of society, he concluded.

Citizens urged to play role

for greenery

The citizens have been urged to play role for greenery as it is need of the hour to increase the forest area by accelerating the speed of plantation process said Conservator Forests, Rawalpindi South Circle, Saqib Mahmood.

He said the government cannot achieve the task alone and people belonging to all walks of life should come forward and play their role in this regard.

He said the forests play a role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles. They contribute to the many complex processes responsible for recycling carbon and water. They also regulate water flows and protect soils, he added.

The Forests Department Rawalpindi South and North Circles have planted 850,000 saplings under Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign achieving over 80 percent target set for 2018.

He informed that the department has distributed over 240,000 saplings while over 1.4 million saplings of different species are available in nurseries of the forest department.

He added that all out efforts are being made to make the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign a success. Nearly 100,000 saplings have been provided to different units of Pak Army while thousands saplings distributed among schools, colleges and health department during this season.

Due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings is increasing and the citizens have started playing their due role.

Plants of different species are available at the nurseries of the Forest department at eight rupees each price, he added.

He said the department will plant nearly 5.5 million saplings during Monsoon season in South circle. Divisional forest officers and other concerned have been directed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign. Saqib said, the citizens should also plant maximum saplings to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population.

“We are trying to create awareness of the importance of all types of forests. We encourage the citizens to undertake efforts to organise activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns,” he added.