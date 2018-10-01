Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad thrashed Lahore 5-0 to win the Pak-Turk North Region Futsal Championship 2018 held here at Pak-Turk College. In the final, Islamabad started well and kept on scoring one goal after another. Zamir and Fahad Najeeb banged in a brace each while Haroon contributed one. Total four teams including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar took part in the championship. PSB Assistant Director Ghulam Taqi was the chief guest and gave away trophies, certificates and medals to the winners. Pak-Turk College Islamabad Principal Zeeshan Azad, Pakistan Futsal Federation secretary Adnan Malik, Sports Coordinator Adnan Sami and others were also present there. Hassan of Islamabad and Farman of Peshawar were declared best goalkeeper and best player of the tournament respectively.–Staff Reporter