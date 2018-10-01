Share:

islamabad - The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check lane violation concluded here on Sunday as thousands of road-users were educated to follow traffic rules and minimise the accident ratio in the federal capital.

The main objective of this road safety campaign was to ensure safety to people, and the road-users were educated for lane discipline during the drive.

The Islamabad Traffic Police’s squads remained present at all important roads during the last week including F-8 Exchange Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, F-10, Dhokri Chowk and other places to educate road-users about traffic rules, according to the ICT officials.

Pamphlets and leaflets were distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed and acting SP (Traffic) Ch. Arshad Mehmood created awareness about traffic rules.

Islamabad Traffic Police’s FM Radio 92.4 also disseminated the messages about road safety and educated the audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during the drive as the sole purpose of the campaign was to ensure safe road environment in the city.

SSP Farrukh Rasheed hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help Islamabad Traffic Police through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the federal capitalcity.