Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tyre market may see an intense competition in coming days as South Korea’s second largest tyre manufacturer Kumho Tyre has sealed a deal with a Pakistani company -Century Engineering Industries - to transfer its tyre making technology for the next 10 years.

Under the deal, the first of its kind for a Korean rubber wheel-covering producer, Century will pay $5 million to Kumho for transferring its basic tyre manufacturing technology, to make 28 different types of tyres for passenger and commercial vehicles till September 2028.

The foreign company will also get 2.5 percent of Century Engineering’s annual sales in royalty fee for the next decade. According to insiders the contract will be renewed for another five years upon expiration.

Century Engineering started making old technology Starting-Lighting-Ignition, (SLI) lead acid and gel batteries with the brand name phoenix in 2005. Lead Acid battery was invented by French physicist Gaston Planté in 1859.

The company decided to diversify to tyre business after realising the saturation in battery market, around two years ago.

Pakistan's battery market saw a phenomenal growth during last decade, as the long hours of electricity blackouts compelled people to use available SLI batteries in their home and office Un-interrupted power supplies (UPS). SLI batteries are designed to provide high voltage current required at start an automobile for few seconds then they need to be charged. If exposed to long use- more than 40 percent of their total capacity-the thin lead plates start to break, making battery unusable. The disposable units are hard to repair.

After the gradual increase in electricity production in recent years and availability of thick lead plate- long lasting - deep cycle batteries for solar and UPS use- the SLI batteries were restricted to automobile use mainly. Cut-throat competition, availability of modern alternate secondary storage units and improved regulations were other reason to seek diversification for the relatively new company.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) recently fined Rs1 million to Century Engineering Industries and four other battery manufacturers Atlas Battery, Exide Pakistan, Pakistan Accumulators, and Millat Industrial Products for misleading consumers about their dry and acid-lead batteries by not disclosing material information such as product capacity on the its body, packaging and warranty cards.

With robust network of existing battery sales force, the company is not eyeing new car entrants only but Suzuki, Honda and Toyota also in coming years, due to increasing bad quality perception of their existing vendor. Century is already supplying Phoenix batteries to Pak Suzuki Motors, Ghandhara Nissan cars and trucks, Al-Ghazi Tractors and Sazgar Rikshaw.

Presently most of the new local assembled cars come fitted with General tyres but the top brand has lost trust of end consumers.

Sudden multiple holes in tyres- called pin hole punctures, sudden bursts while driving, rough ride, abnormal swelling on side walls making the ride bumpy and thud sound on potholes are some of the major complaints associated with the general tyre's passenger car products. No wonder, most of the new car owners change their tyres to other brands the moment they buy a new car while remaining throw them away in next six months, despite claims that the company is producing international standard certified products.

Due to dodgy warranty policy, the biggest local rubber producer is fast loosing replacement segment also. the company claim to repair the defected tyre free of cost or make reasonable allowance on pro-rata basis on the purchase of a new product, under warranty policy, but most of the buyers never get any replacement or concessions as company shrewdly blame driving or road conditions for the damage, even if claim is requested shortly after the purchase.

The notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, last year that Continental Global Holding Netherlands, want to sell its entire shareholding in General tyres, as soon as practically and economically feasible damaged the reputation of the company further. General tyre's 2017 annual report show decline in Pre-Tax Profit blaming non-achievement of targeted sales, and increase in depreciation/amortization of purchase of assets.

But the new passenger car segment is a tiny part of the tyre market of the country. According to Pakistan Tyre Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020, the replacement tyre segment market accounted for more than 70 percent of market share in Pakistan, expected to grow at a faster pace in next ten years. There is also a huge market for Bus, Truck, Tractor, Motorcycle, Rikshaw, Van, Bicycle, construction and agriculture machinery wheel rubbers. Other than General, Service, Diamond and Panther are some of the major domestic tyre manufacturers in Pakistan, along with major global players like Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, along with numerous other smuggled brands including cheap but good quality Chinese ones.

But the picture is not all rosy. There are some serious threats also to new entrants. For manufacturing, natural rubber accounts for nearly 40 percent of the raw materials cost, and its price has been on upward trend. Absence of support vending industry, import of most of raw material including rubber, chemicals, bead wire, special fabric, make the industry dependent on international prices and government import policies. Cost of doing business, high electricity rates also make manufacturers un-competitive in local market.

Tyre smuggling through porous borders of neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan, to cheat huge import tax on tyre imports, is another nightmare for the new entrants.

According to a rough estimate, the smuggled tyres fill around 50 percent of the domestic market as compare to around 20 percent legal imports.

But, the end consumer buying behaviour is changing fast, thanks to enormous broadband penetration in the country. Buyer, today decipher manufacturing date codes embossed on the walls of the tyre before bargaining any smuggled piece, knowing that the tyre may have exhausted much of its limited life during the transpiration or open storage under severe weather conditions of border areas.

No wonder, the gurus insist that the expanding local market, enormous development opportunities due to China Pakistan economic corridor and increasing awareness among consumers, offer huge scope for good quality new brands and in coming days Pakistanis will enjoy safe smooth and long lasting rubbers on their vehicles at an affordable price.