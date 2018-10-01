Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s House in Peshawar was opened on Sunday for general public, as students of Frontier College for Women and Girls College Kohat visited the place.

According to KP Governor Shah Farman, “doors of the Governor’s House Peshawar have been opened for the general public in line with the policy of the PTI.” Talking to media persons, he said that in the first phase the students of girls colleges have been provided the opportunity to visit the Governor’s House.

In days to come, KP Governor’s House would be opened for general public, he informed. Moreover, he said that they were planning to allocate a separate park for women in the Governor’s House, besides setting up a museum for the general public. On this occasion, students while visiting the building said, "We are very excited to have a chance to visit the Governor’s House." Another student said, "This is the first time we have had a chance to see what is inside the building.”

On the request of the students, the Governor allowed them to visit the interior portion of the Governor’s House. The palatial building remained open from 10am to 4pm. Prime Minister Imran Khan in his maiden visit to Peshawar on Friday had instructed the KP government to open the building for public.

Besides, another historic structure Balahisar Fort, which currently serves as the Frontier Corps headquarters, would also be opened to general public in future.