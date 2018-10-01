Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said the last government did not pay attention to betterment of small industry over the last 10 years.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that exports of pottery, sports, surgical and other small industries were badly affected as nothing had been done to improve the situation. He said that exports of small industries could play an important role in building national economy.

He said when he was Punjab chief minister he had established an industrial estate in Lahore, Pakistan Industrial Estate in Faisalabad and Garments City which created jobs in thousands. Universities were established and roads were constructed to boost education sector and road infrastructure during previous government of the PML-Q, he said, adding now PTI and PML-Q will work hard to bring reforms in the country.