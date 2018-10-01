Share:

Shahzad Ahmad

Lahore - The lives of people visiting the lower courts, especially sessions and city district courts, are at risk as some of the entrance and exit points of the premises lack security gadgets such as walkthrough gates and metal detectors, according to the Lahore Bar Association.

In addition, most of the security guards are seen frisking litigants and lawyers half-heartedly. It is evident that whenever an untoward incident takes place, security staff starts doing their job with a considerable vigour but subsequently they lose heartiness and energy thereby putting the court visitors’ lives at risk.

In the sessions court, walkthrough gates have been installed at all entrance points, including judges, Judicial Complex and Baba Ground gates with the deployment of security guards equipped with metal detectors. However, those enter the sessions court after parking their vehicles in the Judicial Complex’s basement, are exempt from being scanned from a walkthrough gate. Such people park their cars or motorbikes in the basement and reach the courts by using the stairs or elevator and at the whole passageway, no walkthrough gate is installed. It is a big question mark on the vigilance of the security officials.

A number of untoward incidents have taken place on the court premises in the past such as murder of lawyers or litigants. Security is put on high alert after such incidents as the police big guns have to take notice following media reports so as to prove their presence and efficiency. But later, the security men return to their routine apathetic attitude and do not completely frisk the visitors.

On February 20, 2018, two lawyers were killed in a gunfire incident in the sessions court of Lahore. The man who had opened the fire posed as a lawyer when he was later arrested by the police. The lawyers identified as Rana Nadeem and Owais were murdered over a property dispute.

Following the incident, the then Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the shooting incident and sought a report in this connection from the Lahore CCPO. Later, the CCPO ordered to boost the security of the courts and submitted a report on the incident to the chief minister.

When contacted, security in-charge Fawad said the situation was in the notice of the high officials who also visited the courts for early arrangement of more walkthrough gates and metal detectors to ensure proper security on the court premises. When questioned about the security officials’ apathetic attitude, Mr Fawad said that officials were human beings, not machines, and they were supposed to lose vigour and enthusiasm. When asked why the security men half-heartedly do their job, he said that they were expert in their work and easily recognise the suspects. When they smell the rate and suspect a person, they immediately become vigilant and completely frisk such persons, he added.

The same situation is seen at the city district courts. The main gate of the district courts lacks a walkthrough gate while the security officials deployed at the gate are not seen using metal detectors to ensure proper security of visitors.

In addition, those enter the district courts through the gate of Assistant Commissioner’s Officer or from the office of Punjab Land Record Authority are neither frisked nor scanned through a walkthrough gate.

Thanks to security lapse, on May 28, 2018, an accused person who was brought to appear before a magisterial court was shot dead by an armed assailant in Katchery.

Aslam alias Achi had been arrested by the police for committing murder. The police were set to present him to the court, and taking him to the court, an armed assailant intercepted and showered him with several bullets. Aslam died on the spot as a result of his injuries. Later, the authorities collected forensic evidence from the scene of the crime and recorded eyewitness statements.

Again the then Punjab Police inspector general took notice of the incident and directed the relevant authorities to investigate the incident besides boosting the security at courts. In January, two victims, including an accused set to appear before the court and a police constable were also shot dead.

Therefore, walkthrough gates, a kind of detecting equipment with or without metal items, are an ideal solution for creating protected pedestrian areas throughout the premises as the court buildings are filled with hurried activity throughout the day. When the security situation was brought into the notice of the security staff deputed at the district courts, Muharrar Rana Islam and Constable Muhammad Akram gave the same statement as was given by the session court security in-charge Fawad that the situation has been brought into the notice of the high-ups and security gadgets would be made available soon. Rana Islam also wrongly claimed that a walkthrough gate had been installed at the point linking the district courts and the Punjab Land Revenue Authority office.

LBA secretaries Sohail Murshid and Faraz Lon said that they had written to all police officers, including DPO, CCPO, DIG as well as Lahore High Court chief justice for proper security arrangements but no action was taken.