Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 14 suspects including Lyari gangsters in various raids and encounters in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested at least five suspects including Lyari gangsters during ongoing targeted raids and operations.

The force during a raid conducted on a tipped-off in Garden area, arrested two suspected Lyari gangsters. The suspects arrested were identified as Sheharyar alias Sherry and Zaid. Rangers spokesperson claimed that the arrested suspects belonged to Lyari gang war and were involved in various cases of extortion and robberies.

In another raid, the paramilitary force also claimed to have arrested three suspects during raids conducted in Kharadar and Jamshed Quarter areas. The arrested suspects included Shahjahan alias Sammu, Ahmed and Faraz. According to spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in snatching cell phones from the citizens and various cases of robberies. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.

A suspected criminal was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the police in Korangi Industrial Area police remits. The accused was identified as Zubair Sher. Police officials said that the accused along with his companion was busy in looting the citizens when the police on routine patrolling reached on the spot which resulting encounter took place leaving a bandit wounded while his companion managed to escape under the cover of fire. The injured suspect was later moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment. Police registered the case while recovered weapons and other valuables from his possession.

Similarly, police also arrested an alleged drug peddler after an exchange of fire. The accused was later identified as Zeeshan while his companion who managed to escape from the scene was identified as Nasim aka Qalam. The police also recovered a pistol and drugs from his possession.

In another incident, a suspected street criminal was injured when a citizen offered resistance and shot the bandit at Ghazi Salahuddin Road in Bahadurabad area.

The police later arrested the accused, namely Farzand Ali, 40 and shifted him to JPMC for medical treatment. Police officials said that the accused was injured by the firing of an unknown citizen during a robbing bid while his companion managed to escape. Police was looking for a citizen who shot and injured a robber while registered the case.

Three more suspected criminals were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in Jacob Lane within the limits of Brigade police station. The arrested suspects were identified as Qadir Khan, Ayaz and Abu Kalam. According to SHO Majid Alvi, the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes and were arrested when the police personnel were busy in snap check in the area.

Gulberg police also arrested two suspects. The suspects were identified as Quddos Ali and Nasir Baig. Police also claimed to have recovered drugs from their possession. Police officials said that the suspects were involved in drug peddling and other criminal activities.

Anti Car Lifting Cell police also claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in vehicles lifting in a city. The accused, namely Rahim Buksh aka Bhayo was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off near Baba Mor in New Karachi while two of his companions managed to escape. The police also recovered a car from his possession which he and his gang members snatched from Samanabad area last year. According to ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh, the accused have had arrested earlier in five cases registered against them for vehicles’ lifting and currently was released on bail while he has also admitted his involvement in 35 cases of vehicles’ lifting from a city along with his companion.