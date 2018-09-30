Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-To promote public accountability through right to information in the district, an NGO ‘CPDI’ held a meeting of civil society representatives and office-bearers of trade unions and different organisations here. The meeting decided to formulate a District Right to Information group which would promote access of the citizens to the information at grass-root level in the district. CPDI Jhang district and Toba district coordinators Faisal Manzoor and M Shahid respectively briefed the participants about the Right to Information Law of 2013 and apprised them how to write and send an application to get information from the government departments and institutions.

They added that information group members would also write to the heads of those departments where government had not so far appointed public information officers. Among them who spoke on the occasion included former Market Committee chairman Rana Abdul Qayum, National Labour Federation divisional president Abdul Majid Salik, Punjab Rural Support Programme district manager Attaur Rehman, Dr Naveed Iqbal, Tahir Zeeshan, Tahir Afzal Warraich, Yaqub Sadiq Maseeh, Advocate Umair Ahmed, Imran Babar and Ms Safia Haq.