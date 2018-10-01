Share:

CHICAGO:- Researchers at the University of Illinois (UI) have developed a new catalyst that may have cleared the obstacles of abundance, stability in acid conditions and efficiency in generating hydrogen in a sustainable way. The catalyst is an electrocatalytic material made from mixing metal compounds with substance called perchloric acid. The researchers first experimented with the procedure for making this new material by using different acids and heating temperatures to increase the rate of the water-splitting reaction. The researchers found that when they used perchloric acid as a catalyst and let the mixture react under heat, the physical nature of the yttrium ruthenate product changed.– Xinhua