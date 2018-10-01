Share:

PR LAHORE - A separate department of medical education has been established at Ameer Uddin Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute that would directly help students in admissions, attendance, syllabus and other affairs of the institution, says a press release.

This department would work under the patronage of Principal of PGMI, AMC & LGH Prof Mohammad Tayyab. Prof Mohammad Moeen has been designated chairman of this department while Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Najam ul Hassan, Prof Aliya Basheer, Prof Agha Shabeer Ali, Prof Shahid, Prof Muneeza Saeed and Prof Imran Hassan Khan would be members of the Medical Education Department.