GILGIT - Newly-appointed governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon took oath of his office in Gilgit on Sunday.

Acting chief judge of Supreme Appellate Court GB Justice Javaid Iqbal administered the oath to Raja Jalal as the sixth GB governor. GB Chief Secretary Baber Hayat Tarad read out the Presidential Order of his appointment.

Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, GB chief minister, GB Assembly speaker, ministers, lawmakers and other officials attended the ceremony.

In a small conversation with The Nation, Raja Jalal thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing trust in him and held an assurance that he would work for new GB.

The new governor was PTI President Gilgit Baltistan before his appointment as governor. He contested election in 2014 for the GB legislative assembly from Skardu but could not win.

GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman congratulated Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on becoming the governor of the province and expressed his best wishes.

MERAJ ALAM