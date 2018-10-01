Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has reported that no further monsoon activity is likely to occur during the current season and all main Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are persisting to flow normal.

According to the daily FFC report on Sunday, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela Dam is at 1501.50 feet, 48.50 feet below its maximum conservation level (MAL) and Mangla reservoir at 74 feet below its MAL of 1242 feet which is 1168 feet. The present combined live storage of three reservoirs is 6.175 million acre feet (MAF) (45.13 per cent of the total storage capacity of 13.681 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's shallow trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Kashmir besides Weak Seasonal Low still persists over Northern Balochistan, the report said.

For the next 24 hours, the FFD has predicted mainly dry weather to be expected over most parts of the country.

However, isolated thunderstorm or rain may occur over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sargodha Divisions of Punjab and Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Peshawar Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

“No significant change is expected in the present weather system during next 48 hours”, the report said.

Significant rainfall event reported by FFD, Lahore during the past 24 hours include Islamabad 14 mm, Malam Jabba 13 mm and Dir 9mm, the report added.