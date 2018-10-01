Share:

LAHORE - A man was shot dead and another wounded critically during gunfire in Liaqatabad police precincts late Sunday.

A police investigator said the fatal shooting took place between relatives over a domestic dispute on Sunday night. As a result, a man identified as Dildar died on the spot while his relative Sorab Maqbool was rushed to a hospital with multiple bullet wounds. The police and forensic experts were at the crime scene till filing of this report. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy and the police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.

Robbers go on rampage

Gunmen riding on motorcycles robbed passersby and motorists and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and mobile phones from different parts of the city, police sources claimed on Sunday.

A motorcyclist Asif was on his way home when two robbers stopped him on the Walton Road. The robbers snatched the latest-model motorcycle and cash from the victim at gunpoint and fled instantly. Two motorcyclists equipped with pistols held up Faisal at gunpoint near Daroghewala in Harbanspura and fled after snatching Rs 35,000 and a mobile phone.

Two gunmen forced their entry into a general store located in Samanabad and escaped after collecting Rs 25,000 and other valuables including mobile phone cards. The police were investigating the incidents.