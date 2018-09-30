Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 12 persons including women and children were mauled by a pack of jackals in far-off border villages Phalora, Sikandarpur and Nawaan Pind along the Sialkot Working Boundary here.

According to locals, a pack of about nine jackals attacked residents in the border villages and mauled 12 persons identified as Khalid, Nasir, Iqbal, Sughra Bibi, Sakeena Bibi, Allah Rakhi, Zeeshan, Usama, Arsalan and Naveed. Later, the pack of jackals disappeared in local jungle along the Sialkot Working Boundary. However, it was yet to be confirmed whether or not the pack of jackals had come from across the border.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, where condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

STABBED TO DEATH

Local youth Muhammad Matlub (22) was killed allegedly by two accused Asif and Bilal with repeated attacks of sharp-edged knives, over an old money dispute in village Rehan Cheema, Sambrial tehsil here. Police shifted the dead body to local hospital for autopsy after registration of a murder case against accused with no arrest, in this regard.