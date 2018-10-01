Share:

TEHRAN - Senior military officials from Iran and Pakistan on Sunday discussed defence cooperation as well as security along the common border, Tasnim news agency reported.

In their Sunday meeting here in Tehran, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for Internal Affairs Brigadier General Qadir Nezami and Pakistan's Defence Secretary Lieutenant General Ikramul Haq reviewed plans to accelerate concerted action against terrorism and organised crimes.

Iranian and Pakistani commanders have held several meetings in recent months to coordinate regional cooperation and fight against terrorist groups that launch occasional attacks on Iranian border guards from inside Pakistan.

In April, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami called for the enhancement of military cooperation with Pakistan in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart in Moscow, saying close interaction between the two neighbors would contribute to regional peace and stability.