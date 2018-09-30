Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have got married.

The 'Iron Man' actress wed her producer partner in front of family and friends including Robert Downey Jr, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, and Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden in a private ceremony at a house in the Hamptons on Saturday.

On Friday, the 46-year-old actress - who has 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - and the producer, 47 had enjoyed an intimate rehearsal dinner at the nearby home of Jerry and his wife Jessica Seinfeld.

The couple have been together since 2014 after meeting on the set of 'Glee' but Gwyneth only spoke publicly about Brad - who has two children with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik - for the first time earlier this year.

She said in January: ''At midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again.

''Not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.''

The 'Shallow Hal' star recently admitted she hasn't been very ''involved'' in planning her wedding because she's been too busy.

She said: ''I'm very busy so I'm actually not that involved in it. I have so much going on and I'm sort of outsourcing that. I'm probably the least bridezilla person probably to a fault that has ever come across my wedding planner's office doors.''

When Gwyneth tied the knot with Coldplay frontman Chris in December 2003, the pair missed out on a proper ceremony as they decided to simply elope, and so the 'Sliding Doors' actress was looking forward to keeping things more traditional the second time around.

She said: ''Chris and I eloped, so I've never actually had a wedding, or any of these fun bride kind of things. I'm really enjoying myself.''