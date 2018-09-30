Share:

LOS ANGELES-Penelope Cruz 'wasn't happy' about Javier Bardem's weight gain for their new movie. The 44-year-old actress and Javier, 49 - who have been married since 2010 - star alongside each other in the crime drama 'Loving Pablo', and Javier has admitted his wife wasn't a fan of his chubby appearance in the movie.

Javier - who portrays Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the film - told People: ''She wasn't happy. I mean, she wasn't happy in the sense that she knew what was coming. She knew what was coming.'' Javier admitted that he and Penelope - who plays journalist Virginia Vallejo - both went on an emotional rollercoaster during the movie's shoot.

He explained: ''There are some scenes that are pretty intense, and she knew that she had to go through that emotional journey because her journey in the movie is pretty, pretty strong.''

Javier plays the role of Escobar during different stages of his life, and the actor admitted he indulged on all sorts of unhealthy treats in order to look the part.

He said: ''I gained weight in order to be able to flip through between different weights.

''And there's a moment where I have the prosthetic, and there's another moment where I don't have the prosthetic.''

Meanwhile, Penelope recently revealed that she received the same pay as Javier for 'Everybody Knows'.

The Academy Award-winning actress stars alongside her real-life husband in the Asghar Farhadi-directed thriller, and Penelope - who plays a Spanish women who returns to her hometown near Madrid - previously confirmed she received the same fee for the movie as Javier.

Asked whether she was given pay parity with her husband, Penelope replied: ''Actually, yes.''