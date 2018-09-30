Share:

SADIQABAD-A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz [PML-N] said that Indian government and army did not want peace in the region. “Pakistan prefers peace to war and intends to play a role in the development of the region, but India’s warmongering policies threaten peace in South Asia.”

PML-N tehsil vice president Ch Zubair Afzal made these remarks during a media talk here the other day. “In past, each Indian government levelled false accusations of terrorism against Pakistan, but all the allegations proved baseless,” he said.

“Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to halt enemy aggression; they are well-trained to foil the enemy’s evil designs,” he added. “The entire nation stands by the armed forces; no one can see Pakistan with an evil eye,” he stated.

On the other hand, office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan [JUP] said: “India should stop oppressing Kashmiris.” They said that Indian forces should have stopped dreaming of crossing into the Pakistani territory.

“Otherwise, Pakistan Armed Forces will inflict a humiliating defeat on them.” They said that the JUP was being organised on ward level, adding that the party would emerge as an unbeatable political force of the country.

Allama Abdul Aziz Naqshbandi, Qari Ghulam Yaseen Shamsul Qadri, Ibrahim Qadri, Nur Muhammad Qadri, and others attended the meeting which was presided over by JUP provincial leader Maulana Nur Ahmed Sial Saeedi.