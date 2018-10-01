Share:

DIKHAN - The DI Khan police Sunday arrested two Afghan nationals under Foreign Act over illegal stay. A police spokesman informed that Draban Police arrested the Afghan nationals for not having valid documents during checking near Darazanda Morr. The police registered a case against Jan Alam son of Syed Alam and Muhammad Alam son of Ziauddin, residents of Afghan province of Logar, and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police arrested five gamblers during a raid on gambling den and recovered the money from their possession. A case under anti-gambling act was registered.