OKARA-“The reforms in local bodies system will bring changes to grass-root level. The policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will prove to be vital for country’s progress,” said Provincial Minister Aleem Khan.

During a meeting with a PTI delegation from Okara, the provincial minister said that the country’s economy had been drowning on account of defective policies of previous governments. “The country is depressed under foreign loans; the educated youths are unemployed.” He said, “Insha Allah! The PTI will strengthen the national economy, create jobs for youths, and bring an end to desperation among them.” He added, “Soon the people will see the results of measures being taken by the PTI government to change the fortune of the nation.” He claimed, “The PTI will never forget its workers and office-bearers who have raised the party to come to govern.”

The delegation, led by Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir, comprised Chaudhry Hasnain Raza, Shehroz Ali Advocate, Chaudhry Hassan Raza and others.

On the other hand, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ijaz Alam said that the PTI did not believe in the politics of status quo at all. Addressing an open kutchery, he said the PTI worked on merit and counted on performance of its workers. He said that the previous governments had been nourishing status quo in country’s politics which had proved detrimental to the nation as enormous properties and huge wealth of the nation fell in few hands. It was great deprivation to the nation. He said that the Punjab chief minister would prove his excellence through his performance. He laid his gratitude to the PTI for raising his status to the provincial minister. He further said that his doors would open not only for his own minority but the general public as well.

Huge quantity of drugs seized

B-Division police, on a tip-off, raided a place and held a drug-peddler with 410g of Charas here the other day. According to the police, a team led by Sub Inspector Rashid Shehzad raided Rasulpura Chowk at Rasulpur. They arrested drug-peddler Safdar Ansari, and recovered 410g of hashish from his possession. A case was registered against him.

Citizens were deprived of cash, cell phones, and other valuables in different robbery incidents here. According to police sources, one Arsalan Qureshi was on the way back home after withdrawing money from a private bank. Near Bakr Mandi, he was intercepted by dacoits who robbed him of the money, a cell phone, and other valuables. In A-Division police precincts, unidentified dacoits entered the power-looms factory of Naveed Ahmed on Dhanpat Road; they made off with cash, cell phones, and other valuables.

A middle-aged man was found dead at College Ground area in jurisdiction of A-Division police. Locals spotted the body and informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted it to hospital for autopsy. Initial police investigation revealed that the deceased was a drug-addict.