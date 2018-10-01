Share:

PESHAWAR - Newly-elected president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faiz Muhammad has asked the government to opt for business friendly policies and take measures for promotion of industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the Annual General Body meeting of SCCI after assuming charge of office here. Leader of Businessmen Forum, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, President FPCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing president SCCI, Zahidullah Shinwari and leading businessmen of KP were present on the occasion.

President SCCI, Faiz Muhammad expressed his resolve of protecting interests of business community of the province and vowed for rendering selfless services for resolution of problems being faced by industrialists and trading community.

Faiz also demanded of the government to rescind the decision regarding increase in ratio of tax and price of gas. He said obstacles in way of tax reforms and payment of refund over income tax and sales tax should also be removed. He paid rich tributes to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for continuing business is highly difficult environ they faced due to decade long onslaught of terrorism and militancy.

Provision of relief to the terrorism stricken business community of KP is his top priority, Faiz announced. He said he would take along side both the industrialists and trading community and would take all decisions with proper consultation with them. He also expressed the resolve of taking all the chambers of KP into confidence for adopting a joint policy of action for promotion of business in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing President of SCCI, Zahidullah Shinwari briefed the participants about the initiatives taken by SCCI for betterment of business community during his stint in office. Leader of Businessmen Forum, Ilyas Bilour expressed his best wishes for the new President SCCI and said businessmen forum believes in selfless services of business community of the country.

He said the new President SCCI is well aware about the problems being faced by business community and will play his effective role in resolution of the problems. Ilyas Bilour also appreciated the services rendered by Zahidullah Shinwari and said he served the business community very well.