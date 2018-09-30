Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The district police arrested many criminals wanted in different cases of drug-peddling and illegal weapons during a crackdown here the other day.

Teams of Hasilpur Saddr, Hasilpur City, Ahmedpur Saddar, and Dera Nawab Sahib police cracked down on drug-dealers and arrested the suspects including Khadim Hussain, Afzal Shah, M Luqman, Irshad Ahmed, Abdul Majeed, and M Naveed. The police recovered 151 litres of locally brewed liquor and 1.17kg of Charas from their possession.

Qayampur police, during a crackdown, recovered a 30 bore pistol with two rounds from Zahid and arrested him. Teams of Qayampur, Ahmedpur City, Dera Nawab Sahib, Bahawalpur Saddr, and Abbasnagar police arrested criminals including M Fayyaz Ahmed, M Afzal, M Rafi Imran, and Zulfiqar Ali.

The police registered cases against the criminals and started investigation.

District Police Officer Dr M Iqbal Khan said that crackdown on professional criminals would continue, for these anti-social elements did deserve no leniency. “Police have been taking action against them with zero tolerance policy,” he added.