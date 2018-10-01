Share:

CHARIKAR:- Taliban key commander Qari Manaf who had served as shadow district governor for the strategically important Salang district in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province has been killed along with two of his armed men, provincial government spokesperson Wahida Shahkar told Xinhua from provincial capital Charikar. The major highway connecting the Afghanistan capital Kabul to the eight northern provinces passes through Salang district and therefore the physical elimination of Qari Manaf could prove a major blow to the Taliban militants. Taliban militants fighting the governor to regain power have yet to make comment.–Xinhua