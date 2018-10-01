Share:

LAHORE - The newly-elected Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Adil Bashir has resolved that textile industry’s closed capacity would be revived within six months, as the government is well-versed with the issues of textile industry in Punjab.

He was addressing the Annual General body Meeting (AGM) of APTMA Punjab after assuming charge of his office at the APTMA Punjab office.

He said revival of idle capacities would be his top priority and expressed his satisfaction over the government’s keenness to provide a level playing field to the Punjab-based textile industry in order to boost exports of the country.

He hoped that the gas price would be rationalized for the textile industry throughout the country from 1st of October and assured the membership of availability of electricity at Rs9 per kWh for the exporting industry.

According to him, the new government is keen to resolve industry issues to increase exports which would help in reducing the trade deficit. The APTMA management is further engaged with the government at various levels to obtain measures such as removal of upfront incidentals on the import of raw materials both cotton and man-made fibre, liquidation of all pending refunds on account of sales tax and duty drawbacks.

He said he would try his level best to get the other issues resolved such as GIDC and cost of supply liabilities, restoration of previous duty drawbacks scheme (export led growth package) for the entire Textile Industry value chain. Enabling environment for the industry to undertake new investments to achieve growth and production of exportable surplus for doubling the exports in shortest possible time will be the foremost priority of our management.

He said he would also take up the issue of stuck up sales tax refunds and duty drawbacks with the government for their early release. He said that he would take all the sectors of textile industry on board and evolve a joint strategy to double the exports and employment.

Adil appreciated the outgoing leadership of APTMA Punjab for paving the path for the long-awaited revival of textile industry in the province of Punjab. He appreciated efforts of outgoing Chairman APTMA Punjab Ali Pervaiz Malik and his team for hard work put in throughout the year 2017-18. He also thanked the Patron-in-Chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz and other senior members for their guidance and support.

He said his first priority would be to ensure earliest implementation of uniform energy price for the exporting industry (5 zero rated sectors). He further assured of leaving no stone unturned to revive the textile units, which are closed down because of the uncompetitive energy price in Punjab.