Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Bono ''doesn't know'' if U2 will tour again. The 'One' hitmakers are currently on the road on their 'Experience and Innocent' concert series - which started in May and ends in November - and the 58-year-old singer admitted performing live night after night isn't as easy as it used to be, especially in the wake of his much-publicised mystery brush with death two years ago. He said: ''I can't do as much as I used to. On previous tours I could meet a hundred lawmakers in between shows and now I know I can't do that.'' This tour is particularly demanding.



''Whether you have a face-off with your own mortality or somebody close to you does, you are going to get to a point in your life where you ask questions about where you're going.''