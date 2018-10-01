Share:

WASHINGTON - Trump administration officials denied on Sunday that they were trying to "micromanage" the FBI investigation of controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the terms of the inquiry were set by the US Senate.

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a new FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, as the Senate delayed a final confirmation vote. At a dramatic televised hearing Thursday, university professor Christine Blasey Ford accused the judge of pinning her down and assaulting her in the 1980s; he vigorously denied the allegations.

But confusion emerged over the weekend as to the scope of the new, one-week investigation, which was ordered amid a nationwide outpouring of concern both by Ford's supporters and by those who insist on Kavanaugh's innocence.

Both the New York Times and NBC News cited multiple sources as saying the White House was limiting the witnesses the FBI could question.

But Trump subsequently insisted on Twitter that the FBI had "free rein" to pursue the matter as it saw fit.

"I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion," the president tweeted late Saturday. "The White House should not be allowed to micromanage an FBI investigation," she said. "We have to allow them to go ahead."

But White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders insisted that the White House was staying "out of the way" and that terms of the inquiry were set by the Senate. The recent events also drew a stunning revelation Sunday from one of Trump's own senior advisers, Kellyanne Conway.

While discussing the case on CNN, she said "I feel very empathetic, frankly, towards victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape."

Continuing after a brief, somber pause, she said, "I'm a victim of sexual assault."

But she then added that it was unfair to condemn Kavanaugh for an alleged action 36 years ago that could not be confirmed.