WAZIRABAD-Doctors, paramedics and security guards of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) observed an hour-long token strike against the Wazirabad Saddr Police over its dillydally and lack of interest to arrest a constable and his accomplices.

The protesting employees closed doors of WIC Emergency, which resulted in multiple problems for the patients and their attendants here on Sunday.

According to details, a couple of weeks ago, a police constable Azhar Sadiq, his brother Ansar Sadiq and son Mateen Azhar brought their ailing mother to the WIC and attempted to force Dr Mohsin to examine their mother forthwith although the doctor was busy with another patient and politely ask them to wait for a while.

Ansar and others, however, became furious, dragged and assaulted Dr Mohsin. In the meanwhile, the security guards interfered and caught the miscreants and handed them over them the Saddr Police.

Later on Sept 22, Azhar Sadiq along with 20-25 accomplices assaulted two of the WIC security guards on their way back to home after duty at Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk.

Following the incident, the WIC administration got registered a case against constable Azhar Sadiq, Ansar Sadiq, Mateen and their 25 unidentified accomplices Under Sections 506B,337A1, 337 F1, 427, 186 and 147/149 PPC with the Saddr Police but police failed to arrest any of the accused despite lapse of more than a week.

The WIC medical staff and security guards observed the token strike to highlight the police partial attitude and attempt to siding with their colleague.

They demanded immediate arrest of all the accused to fulfil demands of the justice, warning that they would be forced to launch a massive protest if the police do not arrest the accused at the earliest.

The protesting staff closed the doors of the Emergency Ward, resultantly many a patients, sitting outside, had to wait unwarrantedly. Parents of the patients expressed their concern, questioning that ultimately patients are suffering from the protest. It has been learnt that the nominated accused have secured interim bail from local court.