Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court in Lahore on Monday confiscated the assets of Salman Shehbaz, son of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in money laundering case.

Accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad ordered the confiscation of his assets on a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the purpose.

The court directed to inform all relevant departments regarding the decision and to submit its report. The court was told by police that Salman Shehbaz had not turned up before the court despite repeated summons.

Meanwhile, the judicial remand of former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema was extended for 10 days in assets beyond means case.

The suspect produced before the court by NAB officials amidst strict security.

The court summoned more witnesses in the case and adjourned the hearing until October 10.

The accountability watchdog had filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

The court has so far recorded the statements of seven witnesses in the case against Cheema.

Cheema is accused of possessing assets worth Rs600 million. As per the NAB he had failed to satisfy the bureau regarding his sources of income.

The assets owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats and houses. The properties were mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

He was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.