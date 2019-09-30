Share:

LAHORE (PR) ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) have committed to working together to further the tax practice and profession in Pakistan. The two organisations recently signed a memorandum of understanding, formalising this commitment. Specific areas of cooperation include achieving and promoting the highest professional, ethical and governance standards, upholding public interest, building tax culture and citizenship, and to support the taxation practice and profession by creating both capacity and capability.