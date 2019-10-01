BEIJING GN - China wants images from its upcoming military parade to be inescapable. To that end, it’s given away over 620,000 TVs.

READ MORE: UK PM Boris Johnson brushes away EU criticism of Brexit plan

The Communist Party of China will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its rule on Oct. 1, most notably with a parade expected to showcase some of the world’s most advanced missiles, drones, and other weapons. But what good is a massive display of power if not everyone sees it?

With that in mind, authorities are donating the 32-inch LCD TVs—made by a domestic brand, of course—to ensure that poor Chinese households can’t miss the proceedings, according to Xinhua.

It’s hard to imagine a Western government doing that. Then again, in China the media is controlled by the state, so Beijing has a vested interest in ensuring content it’s approved is as widely seen as possible.

 