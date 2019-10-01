Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider on Monday strongly denounced Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) that martyred two civilians Sunday evening.

In his condemnation statement issued on Monday, Haider said that despite being exposed at International forums, India is carrying out its wrongdoings to put the violation of the rights in occupied Kashmir behind the curtains.

“India is taking out its anger over civilians living along LoC”, he continued. He called upon the international community to take notice of the ceasefire violations by Mod-led Indian government.

On Sunday, Indian forces again resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) at Nakyal and Rakh Chakri sectors.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, 3 civilians were injured as a result of the callous act of aggression whereas 13-year-old boy, Zeeshan Ayub and 60-year-old Salamat Bibi were martyred.

The Indian forces had targeted a populous area alongside the border said an official statement on the matter from ISPR. The injured were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated with full force to the Indian aggression putting an end to the cross border firing for the time being.