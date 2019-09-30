Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ali Suria of Karachi clinched the master’s singles title in the Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 here at Leisure City Club, Rawalpindi on Sunday night.

All eyes were set on the final round of the master’s singles event, as some top bowlers of the country were flexing their muscles to grab the top positions. It was expected that three-time national champion Ijaz-ur-Rehman will overcome his opponents and clinch the title, but Ali, who was the youngest national champion in 2014, had other ideas in store. He, while starting the final in a majestic way right from the very first attempt, left all his opponents far behind.

After the first game, Ali was in commanding position and looking all set to clinch the title. But, after the first two attempts in the second game, Ali lost his momentum and gave hope to other contestants, especially to newcomer Waseem of Karachi, who was playing his very first major tournament. Despite committing major mistakes and missing pins, Ali clinched the title with 456 pins on the basis of his remarkable performance in the first game.

Waseem played with confidence, showed resistance to all the senior bowlers and clinched the second spot with 361 pins, while Sikander Hayat of Islamabad took the third place with 355 pins. All the top players, including Ijaz, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Hussain Chatha, Aleem Agha, Saleem Baig and Saqib Shahzad, could not even make it to the final round.

Meanwhile, Shakir Abbasi of Neo TV grabbed the sports journalists’ singles title. Shakir finished on top with 285 pins, Rozina Ali of Channel 24 secured the second spot with 266 pins and INP’s Rizwan Dhilon secured the third place with 260 pins.

Ali got a beautiful trophy and cash prize worth Rs 40,000, Waseem got Rs 20,000, Sikandar received Rs 15,000, while the fourth and fifth position holders earned Rs 5,000 each. Amina won the women event and got cash prize of Rs 5,000, while Rs. 3,000 each were awarded to second placed Noor and third placed Tehseena. The winner of the deaf event was awarded Rs 5,000 while the second and third position holders received Rs 3,000 each. Rs10, 000 each were distributed among the winners of the amateur and Under-12 event.

Renowned social and political figure Malik Amanat Khan graced the occasion as chief guest, while Virtual Axis Pakistan CEO Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman, PTBF officials and number of spectators were also present. “It is a great moment for me to witness some well-contested encounters in the championship. I am glad that the country possess immense amount of talent of every sporting field. I request Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the PTBF, as they are doing a wonderful job for the youth of the country. We all must join hands and support the federation in the best possible manner,” Amanat said.

The PTBF Secretary talked about the importance of the bowling event. He said: “The aim of conducting the championship was to celebrate the Independence Day and provide a platform to upcoming bowlers. The national tenpin bowling team will participate in three international events this year, including the Asian Bowling Championship, scheduled to be held in Kuwait from October 20 to 30, and Qubica AMF World Cup 2019, which will be held in Indonesia from November16 to 24. I hope the IPC Ministry and the PSB will lend support to the federation for grooming new talent.”