LOS ANGELES CM - Billie Eilish always hoped her debut album would appeal to a broad audience.

The 17-year-old star released her debut record, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, earlier this year, and Billie has revealed she had a very clear ambition in mind whilst she was making the album.

She shared: ‘’With the album, the one thing I was trying to do was, there were 14 songs on the album, and one of the goals I had was I wanted to make an album that I could put 14 people into a room that each had fully different tastes ... and if I played them my album, each person would like at least one song.’’

Billie is poised to embark on her ‘Where Do We Go? World Tour’ in 2020, and the chart-topping singer has promised it’ll be a ‘’green’’ affair.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, she explained: ‘’We’re trying to be as green as possible on the entire tour.

‘’So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are gonna bring their own water bottles, there’s gonna be recycling cans everywhere. Because if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycling bin.’’ Meanwhile, Billie recently confessed she has ‘’always wanted’’ to be 18.